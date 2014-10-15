(Adds detail, context)
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - JP Morgan has combined its debt
syndicate operations into a single team called global syndicate
run by Bob LoBue and Ryan O'Grady, according to a internal memo
seen by IFR.
The memo - authored by Guy America, Matt Cherwin, James
Kenny and Troy Rohrbaugh - states that the rationale for the
integration is a desire for closer coordination of the bank's
syndicate activities.
Global syndicate incorporates a newly-formed team combining
the supranational, sovereign, and agency (SSA) business which
has been merged with covered bonds and financial institutions in
Europe, Middle East and Africa. This new regional set-up will be
managed by Keith Price, formerly head of SSA syndicate.
Securitised products group (SPG) syndicate run by Andy
Cherna is also part of global syndicate, as is Asia Pacific -
which now includes Australian primary, alongside the Hong Kong
and Tokyo fixed income operations, led by Simon Crisp.
In the message, JP Morgan states that combining the
platforms will help it deliver a better service to issuer and
investor clients as well as coordinate better with partners in
coverage, origination and markets.
Price, Cherna and Crisp all report into LoBue and O'Grady
who respectively had leadership of debt syndicate in North
America and international regions. Both report into Guy America
and Matt Cherwin - heads of global credit (including emerging
markets credit), securitized products and public finance.
James Kenny and Troy Rohrbaugh are co-heads of global rates,
foreign exchange, commodities and emerging markets.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)