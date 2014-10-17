FRANKFURT Oct 17 Euro zone banks grew more
confident in the second quarter about borrowing and lending to
each other in the unsecured money market, which was shunned
during the crisis, a survey by the European Central Bank showed
on Friday.
The ECB's Euro Money Market survey showed that cash
borrowing of participating banks in the unsecured market
increased by 54 percent to 2.56 trillion euros in the second
quarter compared with the same period last year.
Their lending increased by 24 percent to 2.02 trillion
euros.
"The improvement is especially noticeable in the unsecured
markets. Activity in secured markets, the largest money market
segment, has increased as well," the ECB said in a statement.
Since the financial crisis started, banks have trusted each
other less and moved towards requiring collateral in order to
lend to each other. This dynamic seems to change now.
The results of this year's survey were derived from a
constant panel of 101 banks.
For the full survey, click on:
