PRAGUE Oct 20 The Czech economy is supported by
domestic demand with the help of looser fiscal policy, but it
still has not reached its potential output level, Czech central
bank governor was quoted as saying on Monday.
"We stepped out of the fiscal brake. In other words the
central state budget is not significantly pro-growth, but there
is not the brake anymore, and thank God for that," Governor
Miroslav Singer said in an interview with the Hospodarske Noviny
business daily paper.
The Czech cabinet plans to run a bigger budget deficit next
year, 100 billion Czech crowns ($4.64 billion), seeking to boost
the economy by raising public wages, pensions and investments.
The Czech economy grew 2.5 percent on an annual basis in the
second quarter, slower than previously thought, but accelerated
on a quarterly basis thanks to rising household consumption.
"The output of our economy still lags behind its potential.
From practical point of view that is not a problem for our
monetary policy," Singer said.
The central bank launched interventions to weaken the crown
last November to avert deflation. It said it would prevent the
crown from firming below around 27 to the euro, and it
reiterated in September its commitment to keep the crown weak
until 2016.
(1 US dollar = 21.5360 Czech crown)
