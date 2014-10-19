PRAGUE Oct 20 The Czech economy is supported by domestic demand with the help of looser fiscal policy, but it still has not reached its potential output level, Czech central bank governor was quoted as saying on Monday.

"We stepped out of the fiscal brake. In other words the central state budget is not significantly pro-growth, but there is not the brake anymore, and thank God for that," Governor Miroslav Singer said in an interview with the Hospodarske Noviny business daily paper.

The Czech cabinet plans to run a bigger budget deficit next year, 100 billion Czech crowns ($4.64 billion), seeking to boost the economy by raising public wages, pensions and investments.

The Czech economy grew 2.5 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter, slower than previously thought, but accelerated on a quarterly basis thanks to rising household consumption.

"The output of our economy still lags behind its potential. From practical point of view that is not a problem for our monetary policy," Singer said.

The central bank launched interventions to weaken the crown last November to avert deflation. It said it would prevent the crown from firming below around 27 to the euro, and it reiterated in September its commitment to keep the crown weak until 2016. (1 US dollar = 21.5360 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)