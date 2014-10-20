** Shares in Daisy Group Plc up as much as 13.5 pct
on CEO-led buyout deal.
** Chain Bidco Plc, a newly incorporated company owned
indirectly by a consortium led by its chief executive and asset
manager Toscafund, would buy Daisy Group for about £494mln.
** Toscafund Asset Management LLP and CEO Matthew Riley are
Daisy's two largest shareholders. Consortium also includes Penta
Capital LLP.
** Daisy shareholders to receive 185 p/share held.
** Daisy, which has been reporting losses since 2010, said
on Oct.17 that consortium was considering a possible cash offer
for the company at 185 pence per share.
** Toscafund holds 28.52 pct in Daisy Group, while CEO Riley
owns about 23.01 pct, as per the company's annual report.
** Shares in the company have fallen 7.85 pct since Daisy
first announced the approach on Aug.13.
