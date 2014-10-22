BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
LONDON Oct 22 New British lender Metro Bank said it had increased lending by 146 percent over the past year with business customers accounting for almost half its outstanding loans.
Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a century, said total lending rose to 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) during the period.
However, the bank made a loss of 9.4 million pounds during the third quarter, compared with a loss of 9.9 million in the previous quarter. It said that reflected its investment in staff, infrastructure and technology.
(1 US dollar = 0.6234 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
