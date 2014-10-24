MOSCOW Oct 24 There are "very big risks" that
Russia's economic growth could turn negative in 2015 if oil
prices remain close to present levels, Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Friday, news agency Interfax reported.
"This is of course very serious," Ulyukayev said, after
warning that growth in real household income and retail sales
could turn negative. "As a result there are very big risks that
overall economic growth will be negative, and that investment
(growth) will also turn out to be minus."
In August, the ministry halved its official economic growth
forecast for 2015 to 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Catherine Evans)