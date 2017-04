LONDON Nov 3 German Bund futures rose on Monday as poor Chinese data underlined fears around the health of the global economy.

German Bund futures opened 26 ticks higher at 151.23 , while investors shed riskier assets such as equities during Asian hours.

"There was a bit of risk aversion in overnight markets which is spilling over to the European open," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)