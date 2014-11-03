LONDON Nov 3 Smaller banks would be
disproportionately hit by new UK rules aimed at toughening the
regulatory regime for senior bankers, two of the industry's main
lobby groups have warned.
UK regulators should also set different rules for
non-executive directors than for executives to ensure they
remain independent, the groups said.
The comments were made in response to proposals by UK
regulators to make sweeping changes to the way senior bank
bosses are regulated, aiming to make executives more accountable
and including the threat of prison terms.
The joint response by the British Bankers' Association (BBA)
and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), seen
by Reuters, said they were concerned supervisors expect the same
of senior managers regardless of the nature, scale and
complexity of the institution.
"The incremental compliance costs for small banks will be a
much higher percentage of total revenue than for larger ones ...
these new disproportionate overheads will act as a further
barrier to small banks, which have fewer senior executives
amongst which responsibilities can be shared," the BBA/AFME
paper said.
They said guidance could also be issued for non-executive
directors (NEDs) that set a more limited and different set of
responsibilities.
"The risk of imposing similar requirements on NEDs as on
executive directors is that they will effectively embed
themselves in the firm, losing their independence," the paper
said.
Britain plans to introduce a new senior managers regime
(SMR) to make bosses more accountable and a certification regime
requiring lenders to assess the fitness of a bigger group of
employees who could pose a risk to health of the firm.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)