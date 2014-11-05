CAIRO Nov 5 Egypt's Beltone Financial said on Wednesday it was considering a two-stage capital increase aimed at funding its expansion in non-banking financial services.

It said the planned rights issue would be presented to shareholders for approval at a general assembly on Nov. 23. It did not give a target figure for the capital hike. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Louise Heavens)