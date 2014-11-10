* Europe's refiners face stiff competition from Asia, U.S.
* Did not have political role of Scotland's Grangemouth
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Nov 10 U.S. company Murphy Oil
tried for more than four years to sell its Milford Haven
refinery in Wales. The plant was finally doomed last week when a
deal with entrepreneur Gary Klesch fell through because he could
not secure financing.
Banks were not convinced Klesch's plans to buy Britain's
smallest and least sophisticated plant were viable, sources
familiar with the transaction said.
The 135,000 barrel-per-day plant has already been shut and
will be dismantled in coming months, putting most of its 450
staff out of work.
"It was at a smaller scale than other UK refineries, in a
relatively remote location, and with a product slate skewed to
gasoline at a time when Northwest Europe is surplus gasoline,"
said Stephen George, chief economist at KBC Advanced Technology.
The frail state of the European refining industry also means
that all but the strongest plants are vulnerable.
Competition is increasing from the Middle East and United
States, and industry executives say around 1 million bpd of
capacity needs to close in the next few years to bring the
market into balance.
"There's not a lot of reason for hope (of improvement),"
said Bryan Kelly, vice president for UK operations at Murphy
Oil.
"Everybody thought 2009 was the worst year for refining
until 2011. Then for 2013, cash margins were negative for the
whole year."
Klesch declined to comment on the closure.
GRANGEMOUTH RESURRECTION
The resurrection of the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland the
previous year helped foster a view that ailing British plants
could be saved.
Scotland's only refinery, owned jointly by Ineos
and PetroChina, received a 285 million euro ($357
million) loan guarantee from the British Treasury and a 9
million pound ($14.3 million) grant from the Scottish
government.
The threat to Grangemouth came just months before a
referendum on Scottish independence, and both governments were
keen to be seen as protecting Scottish jobs and supporting a
vital industry.
Grangemouth also has strategic importance because it powers
the Kinneil terminal, which processes North Sea crude coming
ashore via the Forties Pipeline System, a grade that helps set
the Brent benchmark for global oil prices.
By comparison, Milford Haven's significance to British
politics was much less.
Its closure creates a headache for the Conservative-led
coalition government in the run-up to elections next May. The
Welsh government pledged a loan guarantee of 100 million pounds
to keep it afloat.
But Milford Haven is the smaller of two refineries in Wales
and the smallest of the seven plants in the United Kingdom.
"Grangemouth has a crude cost advantage and is better
located from a market perspective," said Colin Birch, a vice
president at IHS Global.
