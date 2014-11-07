** Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc up as much as 6.6 pct after it posted a 4 pct rise in Q3 constant currency revenue as it saw better sales trends in both its core markets.

** Constant currency revenue at consumer care - its largest unit - rose 4.2 pct, while its performance technologies unit saw a 8.2 pct rise.

** "This is Croda's strongest performance in 7 quarters, and bucks the recent trends highlighted by peers like Givaudan SA and customers like L'Oreal." Morgan Stanley Research Europe analyst Paul Walsh wrote in a note.

** The brokerage has an "overweight" rating on the stock.

** Croda is believed to have seen deal interest from the likes of Germany's Evonik Industries AG and U.S.-listed Dupont.

However, Chief Executive Steve Foots said in a conference call that Croda has seen no approaches.