** APR Energy Plc's shares fall as much as 21
percent to their record low, after the supplier of temporary
power plants says it has temporarily suspended electricity
generation in Libya, while the country's parliament completes
some necessary paperwork related to its contract
** Stock of the company, which has power plants at six sites
in Libya with the capacity to supply a total of 450 megawatts,
is the largest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange
** "It's a difficult one to call because we don't know how
long this disruption might be ... Each day that they're not
generating power is also going to impact them financially," says
Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey
** The contract, the company's biggest, has been key to APR
swinging to profit
(1 British pound = 1.5821 US dollar)