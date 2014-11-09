By Elisabeth O'Leary
| SANT CUGAT DEL VALLES, Spain
SANT CUGAT DEL VALLES, Spain Nov 9 The
nine-member Vecino family are in many ways a close-knit southern
European clan. They live minutes from one another, share school
runs and enjoy home-cooked rice dishes.
But a separatist movement in their native Catalonia has
split the Vecinos politically along a generational divide that
speaks volumes about why the region's simmering independence
drive has resurfaced with gusto in the past two years.
The movement, which will be tested in a symbolic and
non-binding independence vote in the region on Sunday, has as
much to do with the present as with Catalonia's rich cultural
past.
Family chief Rafael, a 65-year-old who lived through Spain's
1939-1975 dictatorship, says the country should stay united.
He and his son Daniel are among millions throughout Spain
who are outraged by an austerity drive that has cut welfare
services. The Catalan regional government blames Madrid.
Though Daniel works for a global computer firm, he is one of
roughly half of Catalans who want a sovereign government for
Catalonia's 7.5 million residents, 16 percent of Spain's
population.
"The independence movement is driven by indignation,"
Daniel, 41, said, as he munched "panellets", Catalan marzipan
sweets, from the living room of his parents' house in a leafy
town neighbouring Barcelona. "It's not about money, it's about
being understood."
Hardening Daniel's position is what he calls an
authoritarian attitude by Madrid vis-a-vis a region that
contributes above its weight to the national budget. Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy has so far denied any negotiation with
Catalan politicians on whether they should vote on independence.
The government's view is that it must respect the sovereign
rights of Spain's total 47 million population, not just one
part, and most Spaniards agree with him. Daniel hopes millions
will take part in the informal ballot on Sunday to change that.
"The (Madrid) government's stance has created disaffection
in Catalonia, and its intransigence has pushed more and more
people to the independence camp than would ordinarily have
happened," said Alejandro Quiroga, reader in Spanish history at
Newcastle University.
The separation of Catalonia from Spain would weaken Spain as
an economy, severing a region which accounts for one-fifth of
Spain's economic output and is home to some of its biggest
companies, such as Caixabank and Gas Natural.
FERTILE POLITICAL GROUND
Catalonia, along with the northern Basque region, has long
been a prosperous and industrial corner of Spain. After decades
of importing unskilled labour from rural Andalusia and
Extremadura to the south, the region still has a distinct
identity from the rest of the country.
After Spain exited the dictatorship of Francisco Franco and
became a democracy, regional differences have largely
flourished. One example: Catalonia has increasingly taught its
own language in schools, with the national Spanish tongue given
a secondary role.
In 2010, however, limits were put on how far Catalonia's
freedom could go. Spain's Constitutional court ruled that a
Catalan statute of autonomy, setting out the region's status and
powers, was not tantamount to nationhood.
After that rejection, Catalan grass roots movements - up
until then a minority - multiplied. In 2012, more than a million
people attended a Catalan national day rally; the turnout led
regional leader Artur Mas to put independence at the top of his
political agenda.
Since then the positions of Barcelona and Madrid have
steadily hardened. Politicians on both sides have talked up the
merits and drawbacks of full autonomy, propelling the issue onto
the front pages, even as opinion polls showed Spain's 25 percent
jobless rate as the population's key worry.
Mas has blamed spending cuts on public services and welfare
- imposed as Spain tried to get its public finances in order -
on central state politicians. He now says Catalonia should take
credit for pulling Spain out of recession. "Spain's recovery and
generally the southern European recovery has a Catalan accent"
he recently told business leaders. In a recent news conference
he described Spain as the "adversary."
Madrid, too, has also upped its inflammatory language.
Education Minister Jose Ignacio Wert told congress two years ago
that the government wanted to "hispanicize" Catalan pupils -
comments that caused uproar in the northeastern region. Rajoy
recently told reporters that "some people want to take us back
to the Middle Ages;" referring immediately afterwards to
Sunday's Catalan vote.
Analysts say the government's position has helped boost the
independence cause. Critics of the central government says its
stance reminds Catalans that the ruling People's Party's
political roots lie in Franco's Fascist regime, which repressed
non-Spanish speakers such as Catalans.
"There is a fundamental block on the Spanish side regarding
the Catalan issue, which has not managed to be altogether taken
seriously," said Juan Jose Lopez Burniol, a Catalan magistrate
and author of books on the subject, in a recent radio interview
on national radio SER.
Rafael Vecino lived through the Franco regime, and remembers
the sense of freedom that Spaniards had as it ended. Bolstered
by the prospect of better economic times, Rafael left his safe
public sector job to try his hand at information technology - to
the horror of his conservative military family, he recalls.
Today, he says that it is right for Catalonia - a wealthy
region - to contribute more to parts of the country that have
less. Rafael's wife Cesca comes from a traditional
Catalan-speaking family, but she - like her husband - does not
support independence.
But his son Daniel, a married father of two, believes
Catalonia has been held back by the rest of the country.
Between 2005 and 2013, the number of people below the
poverty level has risen to 20 percent, according to European
statistics institute Eurostat. Though less than the 27 percent
level for Spain as a whole, it's a concern.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Additional reporting by Paul
Day; editing by Alessandra Galloni and Janet McBride)