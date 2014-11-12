Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
LONDON Nov 12 The current strength of the dollar does not present a significant risk to U.S. inflation, a senior Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday.
"Exchange rates do not have large effects on our inflation rate overall...so there may be consequences (of a strong dollar) but I don't see it as a significant risk," Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser said at a UBS conference in London.
Plosser, who is due to step down as Philadelphia Fed president next March, is among the minority of Fed officials who want to close the book on ultra-easy monetary policy sooner than mid-2015, which is when most of his colleagues see a rate rise.
In an earlier speech at the conference, he said the Fed's latest statement showed the central bank was now committed to tying interest rates to economic data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.