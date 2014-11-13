BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LONDON Nov 13 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it was placing 1.6 million shares in Swiss Life on behalf of insurance company Talanx Group.
The accelerated share offering constitutes Talanx's entire holding of Swiss Life, Deutsche Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing Alex Smith.)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: