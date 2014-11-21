* M&A in oil & gas sector highest on records back to 1970s
* Dive in crude oil price seen driving more consolidation
* Europe's CGG, Fugro in spotlight
* Hedge fund short-sellers scramble to unwind negative bets
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 21 Cheap takeover targets in
bombed-out sectors of the market have driven M&A activity to
seven-year highs in 2014, with oil and gas sector deals coming
in at a rate not seen on records going back to the 1970s,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
With the price of crude oil tumbling, deals in the oil and
gas sector have hit $369 billion so far this year after Monday's
$35 billion bid by Halliburton Co for Baker Hughes Inc
.
That is nearly double the value seen during the same period
last year and marks the highest year-to-date level for the
sector since the records began.
"Merging and restructuring has become a matter of life or
death," said Alexandre Le Drogoff, fund manager at Talence
Gestion, in Paris. "Oil is now well below the break-even costs
of a lot of projects. They need synergies to preserve their
margins."
Overall, 494 merger & acquisition deals worth $1 billion or
more have been announced so far in 2014, more than any year
since 2007, the Thomson Reuters data showed - with more likely
before the year is out.
"We've seen with the bid from Halliburton for Baker Hughes
that consolidation can happen," said Manish Singh, director and
head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, who is
looking for possible M&A targets in the battered oil sector.
With crude sinking to near four-year lows, oil
majors have been forced to slash investment while oil services
firms face a choice between consolidating or going bust.
On Thursday, French oil services firm CGG rejected
a 1.47 billion euro ($1.82 billion) takeover bid from larger
rival Technip.
That offer came a week after Dutch firm Boskalis
took advantage of a sharp sell-off in shares of rival Fugro
to buy a 15 percent stake, sparking speculation of a
potential takeover bid there as well.
The prospect of further tie-ups among oil services firms has
also prompted hedge fund short-sellers to cut their negative
bets on these stocks, data from Markit shows.
News of the Technip takeover bid for CGG sent the latter's
shares jumping as much as 27 percent, representing a paper loss
of 29 million euros for short sellers, according to Reuters
calculations.
(1 US dollar = 0.8062 euro)
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)