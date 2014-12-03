(Adds detail, background)
CAIRO Dec 3 Another Egyptian has died of H5N1
bird flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Egypt from the
virus to seven this year out of 14 identified cases, the health
ministry said on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old man, who worked with birds and came to
hospital suffering from a fever, cough and a shortage of breath,
died in the province of Minya, south of Cairo, where several
other cases have occurred, the ministry said in a statement.
On Monday, the ministry said three people had died in the
last week.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003
through until October 2, 2014, there have been 668
laboratory-confirmed human cases of H5N1 infection officially
reported from 16 countries. Of these cases, 393 have died.
The WHO warns that whenever bird flu viruses are circulating
in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infections or small
clusters of human cases - especially in people exposed to
infected birds or contaminated environments.
Human cases of H5N1 are rare, however, and the virus does
not currently appear to transmit easily from person to person.
Egypt's H5N1 cases have largely been found in poor rural
areas in the south, where villagers, particularly women, tend to
keep and slaughter poultry in the home.
