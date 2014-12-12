* Boom in M&A for mostly London-based specialist brokers
* Brokers made millions undercutting banks on corporate FX
* But squeeze coming from spread of multi-dealer platforms
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 12 Next year may prove a watershed
for a generation of London forex entrepreneurs who have made
millions undercutting banks' margins on day-to-day business
currency needs but look exposed to the change they have
provoked.
Mergers since 2009 have seen firms including Western Union
and Euronet pay up to $1 billion for some of the
specialist brokers servicing thousands of companies too small to
register on the radar of banks' currency trading arms.
The consolidation, however, also reflects the pressure
brought to bear on these businesses by the costs of regulatory
checks on currency movements and the rise of automated trading
platforms.
Managers in the sector say they are left with two choices:
jump on the hi-tech bandwagon and accept the tiny margins it
provides, or aim for a more sophisticated service that works
closely with companies to look after their foreign exchange at
more advantageous rates.
"There's definitely further consolidation to come," says
Stuart Holmes, European boss of AFEX, one of the biggest players
in a segment that has already been whittled down from almost 400
companies in 2009 to just under 100.
"We bought two companies last year and we will probably buy
again. The cost of doing business is increasing and companies
are really being squeezed on compliance by the banks."
By offering companies currency at much tighter "spreads" to
the mid-market rates banks give each other and their biggest
clients, these companies have been instrumental in making forex
trading as a whole more competitive.
Holmes says that, while he still comes across companies
being charged up to 6 percent of the value of a transaction to
buy or sell foreign currency, banks' standard margin for small
company accounts is around 150 basis points.
"We would normally hope to halve that," he says. "For an
exporter buying several million a year, that has a real impact
on his bottom line. It can be the difference between employing a
couple of extra staff."
REPLACED
The biggest brokers say they have grown strongly by watching
over the currency needs of company managers too busy to notice
that, say, the dollar has hit levels where they would like, or
need, to buy or sell.
But they are all having to invest heavily in technology, as
firms like Thomson Reuters-owned FXall or 360T put screens with
direct and competitive pricing from a number of banks and
providers in front of corporate treasurers.
"If you don't reach your customer with some kind of
electronic interface, then chances are someone else will," says
Mark Tannetta, Vice-President for Europe, Middle East and Africa
sales at FX technology firm Caplin.
Other players in the sector say privately-held AFEX is one
of the most obvious remaining targets in the market. Holmes says
its private U.S. owners have shown no interest in selling.
Of 115 AFEX staff in London, 25 are programmers.
HiFX, which made millions by targeting the wealthy Britons
buying and selling property over the past decade, was sold last
year to Euronet for $241 million. Monex Holding
bought Schneider FX for $157 million, while Western
Union bought out the business payments arm of Travelex for just
under $1 billion.
"We sold a couple of years ago because it seemed to us the
right time," says Brian Jamieson, one of the founders of
Schneider, now running Centtrip, a startup focused on providing
forex to travellers through multi-currency prepaid cards and
e-accounts.
"But since then, that business has continued to grow
strongly. People will always have a need to talk to someone,
especially on bigger amounts of money."
(Editing by Peter Graff)