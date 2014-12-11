(Adds CGG comment, source, background)
PARIS Dec 11 Shares in Paris-listed oil
industry seismic surveys specialist CGG fell 10
percent on Thursday on a media report that the French government
had doubts about a tie-up with larger French oil services firm
Technip, traders said.
Last month CGG rebuffed a 1.47 billion euro ($1.82 billion)
takeover offer from Technip, which had offered 8.3 euros per
share for the smaller company.
La Tribune reported on its web site that the government was
"looking closely at what is going on" and that an audit was
being carried out.
A spokesman for CGG said the group had not been informed of
the nomination of any expert by the government. No one was
immediately available for comment at Technip and the finance
ministry.
Shares in Technip and CGG have been very volatile since
Technip unveiled its bid. The swings have been exacerbated by
rumours of consolidation in the oil services sector prompted by
the sharp drop in crude oil prices since June.
Last week, CGG shares rose more than 8 percent on
speculation of a fresh bid from Technip, although nothing
materialised.
"There are many people who have an interest in making the
shares move in one way or another, brokers are having a field
day," a source close to the deal said. By 1045 GMT, CGG stock
was down 7.05 percent while Technip's rose by 1.92 percent.
The price move also came ahead of a meeting between
government ministers and trade union representatives later on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Michel Rose,
Jean-Baptiste Vey, Editing by Andrew Callus)