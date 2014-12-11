BRUSSELS Dec 11 European Union foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Kiev on Tuesday for
talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the crisis in
the rebel-held east of the country, the EU said on Thursday.
She will also raise economic, political and judicial reforms
that the EU believes are urgently needed in Ukraine.
Her trip will follow a visit to Brussels on Monday by
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk to follow up on an
economic and political cooperation agreement signed in June.
Mogherini, the former Italian foreign minister, has said she
is ready to help resolve the crisis over Moscow's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region and its support for separatist rebels in
eastern Ukraine, which led the EU and United States to impose
economic sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine said on Thursday that three more of its soldiers had
been killed and eight wounded in attacks by the rebels in the
past 24 hours.
Mogherini held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov in Switzerland last week and has said she would be
willing to visit Moscow if a breakthrough appeared possible.
EU foreign ministers and leaders are both scheduled to
discuss the Ukraine crisis next week. Diplomats say there are no
plans for the EU to impose further sanctions on Russia, although
the bloc is set to tighten restrictions on investment in Crimea.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)