LONDON Dec 12 German Bund futures rose on Friday, mirroring a move in U.S. Treasuries, as tumbling oil prices weighed on global inflation expectations.

Bond traders said strong demand for a 30-year U.S. Treasury bond auction on Thursday had also helped sentiment in the United States, which fed across to the euro zone.

German Bund futures > opened 23 ticks higher at 154.29, implying cash yields would dip when European trading commenced. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds were down 2.3 basis points at 2.2 percent.

Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this week's losses to more than 8 percent. It was last down 0.4 percent on the day at $63.44. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)