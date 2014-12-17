(Refiles to fix formatting)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Dec 17 (IFR) - M&A-related financing and a US
borrower surge will be the biggest drivers in next year's
European corporate investment grade market, syndicate officials
say.
Euro-denominated issuance in the sector this year totals
EUR234.5bn, up almost EUR25bn from 2013, according to Thomson
Reuters data. And while many market players expect issuance in
2015 to be roughly the same as this year's bumper volume,
cross-border and M&A influences could boost it further still.
In turn, M&A-related financing is expected to spur more
hybrid issuance beyond the near EUR20bn sold this year.
One syndicate official said a recent flurry of five hybrids
in the last month - four of them for M&A purposes - has proven
the market's ability to digest regular supply.
"There was a concern that investors might push back, but all
of the recent deals have done relatively well. The acceptance of
the sector from company CEOs has also helped drive new issues,
and this will be reflected across different sectors next year,"
the banker said.
Market players are also expecting the asset class to perform
strongly independently of M&A-related issuance, given that 2015
is a significant year for redemptions.
"The market has shown appetite for hybrids from an
increasingly broad range of sectors, such as trades from Volvo,
Accor and Arytza. We would not be surprised if 2015 volumes
surpass this year as the product has become much more
mainstream," Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM at BNP
Paribas said.
A research note by JP Morgan said that after an Alliander
perp was tendered for in November 2013, there are 11 other
hybrids totalling EUR9.3bn-equivalent that can be redeemed
during 2015.
"We expect most of these instruments will be called and
replaced. Within the utilities sector the only issuer that we
don't think will call its hybrid is Suez Environnement; the
company tendered for EUR300m of the notes in June at 104¬. The
other likely outlier, in our view, is Suedzucker," the JP Morgan
note said.
EUROPE BECKONS
Another hot topic is US corporates, which many syndicate
officials say will hit the European market in bigger droves in
2015.
Those expected in Europe next year will be a mixture of
sophisticated and debut borrowers looking to take advantage of
stronger technicals to diversify their funding overseas.
November's market activity hinted at how things could shape
up next year. Companies such as Apple, AT&T and Verizon sold
jumbo euro deals, while the more niche names of Thermo Fisher
and Albermarle also dipped their toes into European waters.
In all, US corporates have raised almost EUR37bn in
euro-denominated debt in 2014 - nearly 50% higher than the
EUR25bn sold in 2013 and more than 66% up on the EUR22bn
priced in 2012.
But that EUR37bn total is small fry compared to the US$444bn
(EUR360bn) that US corporate non-financial issuers have priced
in their domestic market over the same period, giving a taste of
what could come in Europe.
As part of the cross-border emergence, the European
corporate market could also see increased issuance from emerging
market companies reaching for investor diversification and low
coupons, particularly from Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Asia, a
syndicate official said.
"We'll see more issuance from emerging market countries and
names that the market feels comfortable with. It may not be a
big part of the pie but it will be there next year," another
syndicate official said.
TIGHTER INTO 2015
Another factor weighing on the market's mind is whether the
ECB will expand its asset buying programme into corporate bonds.
JP Morgan says it expects the ECB to announce corporate bond
purchases in the first half of 2015, where it could buy EUR50bn
a year of benchmark-sized senior investment grade non-financial
paper from European issuers.
"We expect this to cause 15bp of tightening in investment
grade credit, giving us a 2015 spread forecast of 67bp from 82bp
currently. This corresponds to total returns of 0.93%."
One syndicate official said that would also see investors
buying longer duration bonds in a search for higher yields,
resulting in more flexibility and depth in the corporate market.
"A few years ago some corporates were pushed towards capital
markets given bank liquidity constraints - although liquidity is
plentiful these days, corporates are attracted to the bond
market by low, long term funding rates and increased investor
diversification," BNPP's Lynagh said.
"On balance the outlook for IG corporate funding costs is
positive - if the ECB embarks on QE this is likely to result in
tighter spreads, whether corporate bonds are directly targeted
or not."
However, some investors and bankers fear that central bank
purchases will throttle liquidity and cause price distortions.
There are also concerns that the corporate market would see
a repeat of what has happened in the primary covered bond
sector, where after an initial flurry of heavily oversubscribed
deals, books dwindled as real money investors looked elsewhere
for yield.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)