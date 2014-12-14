TRIPOLI Dec 14 Libya's eastern Es Sider oil export port has stopped working due to clashes nearby, an oil official said on Sunday.

The Ras Lanuf port east of Es Sider is still working, the official said.

The al-Waha Oil Company running the Es Sider port had halted work, he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, editing by John Stonestreet)