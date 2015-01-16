BRIEF-Arconic says Board issues letter to shareholders
* Arconic inc says board of directors issued a letter to shareholders
LONDON Jan 16 German bund futures rose on Friday as investors parked money in top-rated bonds after Thursday's shock move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its currency cap.
Bund futures opened 21 ticks higher at 157.65.
"People were caught off guard by the Swiss move and are just staying cautious," said one government bond trader.
Analysts said investors, frustrated by plummeting yields in Swiss bonds as the currency surged, may also be moving funds into other top-rated bonds like German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries and sterling. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. fund investors charged into international stocks at the fastest pace in nearly two years, betting on a continued fillip for the global economy, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Investors added $7.8 billion to U.S.-based mutual and exchange-traded funds invested in stocks abroad, the 22nd straight week of inflows and largest since July 2015, the trade group's data showed. There were $4.3 bi