BRIEF-Cordy Oilfield Services Q1 net loss from continuing operations $1 mln
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Dec 18 Switzerland's Roche said on Thursday it had agreed to pay up to $489 million to acquire Austrian biotech company Dutalys, a specialist in the discovery and development of so-called bi-specific antibodies.
Bi-specific antibody therapy is a hot emerging technology that could prove more potent than conventional antibodies, which have become mainstay treatments for a wide array of cancers.
Roche will make an upfront cash payment of $133.75 million to shareholders in the Vienna-based company and make additional payments of up to $355 million, if certain predetermined milestones are reached.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Martinne Geller)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year