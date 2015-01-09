Jan 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Soffin

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.536

Reoffer price 99.536

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A12T5X5

