LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - UBS has promoted the head of its debt syndicate in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region Armin Peter to take on the same role in a global capacity, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Peter has run the business in the EMEA region since July 2013 and in the new role is charged with delivering the bank's global ambitions in the primary debt market.

The memo also said that Andrea Sambo has been appointed as global head of structuring within the firm's debt capital markets and client solutions business, a role he already holds within the separate foreign exchange, rates and credit division.

Both Peter and Sambo report to Fabio Lisanti, global head of DCMCS.

The alignment of FRC and DCMCS structuring is part of the push closer by UBS of its private and public side bankers to leverage DCM to create solutions from ideas.

The memo also outlined the regional construct DCMCS with Mike Davidson appointed head of Americas, and Paul Au, Patrick Liu and Jerome Delposen co-heads of Asia. For EMEA Melanie Czarra, co-head head of corporate DCMCS will also be responsible for cross-border primary activity - providing global clients with access to their non-domestic issuance markets. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Gareth Gore)