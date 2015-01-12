Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 20, 2016
Coupon 0.19 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.19 pct
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.