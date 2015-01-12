LONDON Jan 12 China Merchants Securities , one of China's top five investment banks, will start trading and clearing on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Jan. 26, the exchange said on Monday.

The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, said in November that the UK arm of the bank had been approved as a category 2 member, allowing trading on the LME's electronic platforms and the telephone market but not in the open-outcry ring.

It is the third Chinese-owned clearing member on the LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd .

Chinese-owned GF Financial Markets (UK) Ltd was approved as a Category 1 member in January 2014 and China's BOCI Global Commodities became a Category 2 member in April 2012.

China Merchants Securities, listed in Shanghai, has more than 100 branches in around 60 cities in China, serving more than 4 million clients, according to the bank. It is 45.8 percent owned by the state-owned China Merchants Group. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)