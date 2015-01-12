LONDON Jan 12 China Merchants Securities
, one of China's top five investment banks, will
start trading and clearing on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on
Jan. 26, the exchange said on Monday.
The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals,
said in November that the UK arm of the bank had been approved
as a category 2 member, allowing trading on the LME's electronic
platforms and the telephone market but not in the open-outcry
ring.
It is the third Chinese-owned clearing member on the LME,
which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
.
Chinese-owned GF Financial Markets (UK) Ltd was approved as
a Category 1 member in January 2014 and China's BOCI Global
Commodities became a Category 2 member in April 2012.
China Merchants Securities, listed in Shanghai, has more
than 100 branches in around 60 cities in China, serving more
than 4 million clients, according to the bank. It is 45.8
percent owned by the state-owned China Merchants Group.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)