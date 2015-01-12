BRIEF-NH Special Purpose Acquisition 3 to change name to Korea Cement
* Says it plans to change company name to Korea Cement Co Ltd, effective May 15
(Corrects total net inflows to 583 mln euros from 619 million euros in headline and in the first bullet point.)
Jan 12 Mediolanum SpA :
* Total net inflows in December 2014 at 583 million euros ($688.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group for A$7.62 billion ($5.61 billion), the New South Wales state government said on Thursday.