PARIS Jan 13 French telecoms group Orange hopes
to close a deal to sell its stake in UK mobile operator EE to
British telecoms group BT quite soon and will look at
further consolidation of the French telecoms market along with
other opportunities once the deal is done, its boss said on
Tuesday.
Speaking at a new year news conference, Chairman and Chief
Executive Stephane Richard also said he hoped to close the
purchase of broadband specialist Jazztel in the spring.
Orange's 3.4 billion euro ($4.02 billion) Jazztel deal faces
an expanded investigation by EU antitrust regulators.
BT announced on Dec. 15 it had entered exclusive talks with
Orange and EE's co-owner Deutsche Telekom to buy EE
for 12.5 billion pounds ($18.9 billion) in a deal that would
give the former UK state telecoms firm the top position in
British mobile as well as fixed line broadband services.
($1 = 0.8458 euros)
($1 = 0.6612 pounds)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Leigh Thomas)