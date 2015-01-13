** Pace rises 4.7 pct to 1-mth highs

** Expects FY revenue to rise 6 pct, driven by increased demand for its new products, & says it is confident of making further progress in 2015

** Jefferies, which keeps its "buy" rating on the stock, says the update reveals a steady year for Pace with profit continuing to come in ahead of expectations (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)