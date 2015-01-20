UAE's TAQA swings to Q1 profit on higher commodity prices

May 11 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) the state-controlled oil explorer and power supplier swung to a tiny profit in the first quarter due to higher commodity prices, it said in a statement on Thursday. TAQA, 75 percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, made a net profit attributable to equity holders of 77 million dirhams ($ 20.9 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to a net loss of 608 million dirhams a year ago, the statement said. (Reporting By Stanley C