BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust says CCT to divest One George Street
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
Jan 21 Quintain Estates And Development Plc :
* Appointed Simon Carter as finance director with effect from May 26, 2015
* Simon will join quintain from British Land Co Plc where he is head of strategy and a member of executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 1st quarter 2017