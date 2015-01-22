China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
** The British greeting cards retailer Card Factory falls 6 pct, as investors lock in profits after an in-line trading update on Thursday
** Stock had risen about 25 pct since it got listed in May last year
** Co says revenue rose 8.1 pct in 11 months ended Dec. 31 and remained confident to achieve further profitable growth
** Management expects year end net debt to be below the current range of market estimates
** Investec says update makes the possibility of a capital return more likely in FY16e (aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NANTERRE, France, May 2 French prosecutors asked a court on Tuesday to impose a heavy fine on celebrity magazine Closer if it is found guilty of invading the privacy of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, by publishing topless photos of her in 2012.