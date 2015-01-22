LONDON Jan 22 Brazil's public prosecutor is
seeking an injunction on a port licence that could be central to
a London court battle between two mining companies run by Kazakh
and Indian tycoons.
Documents seen by Reuters on Thursday showed that Brazil's
Federal Prosecution Service and Office of the District Attorney
of the State of Bahia are seeking to suspend the port
installation license granted by Brazil's Federal Environmental
Agency (IBAMA) on Sept. 19. They say the agency withheld
environmental impact data and failed to ensure the proper
participation of the public in its assessments.
IBAMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The status of the licence will be central to legal
proceedings that kick off in London's High Court on Friday
between Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Company (ENRC)
and Indian tycoon Pramod Agarwal's Zamin Ferrous.
Building the port will help realize the potential of the
Pedra de Ferro iron ore project, in Brazil's northeastern state
of Bahia, that ENRC owns after buying out its joint venture
partner Zamin in September 2010. The mine's reserves are
estimated at 470.5 million metric tonnes.
ENRC agreed to pay $670 million for full control of the
mine. But it has yet to hand over a final $220 million tranche,
saying the port license was issued in suspicious circumstances
minutes before the deadline for the deal was set to expire.
A subsidiary of Zamin, Ardila Investments N.V., filed to sue
ENRC in a British court for failure to pay in June last year.
ENRC then counter-sued in December for the repayment of a $65
million loan to Ardila that it says was part of the original
sale.
Both sides have continued to hurl accusations at each other
ahead of a case management conference relating to the $65
million loan in London scheduled for Friday.
The sale of the Pedra de Ferro project was agreed upon when
the price of iron ore was more than double the current $66.30
per tonne.
ENRC was delisted from the London Stock Exchange by its
founders in 2013 after being hit by boardroom troubles,
corruption investigations and weaker commodity prices.
(1 BRL = 0.388503 USD)
