LONDON Jan 22 Brazil's public prosecutor is seeking an injunction on a port licence that could be central to a London court battle between two mining companies run by Kazakh and Indian tycoons.

Documents seen by Reuters on Thursday showed that Brazil's Federal Prosecution Service and Office of the District Attorney of the State of Bahia are seeking to suspend the port installation license granted by Brazil's Federal Environmental Agency (IBAMA) on Sept. 19. They say the agency withheld environmental impact data and failed to ensure the proper participation of the public in its assessments.

IBAMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The status of the licence will be central to legal proceedings that kick off in London's High Court on Friday between Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Company (ENRC) and Indian tycoon Pramod Agarwal's Zamin Ferrous.

Building the port will help realize the potential of the Pedra de Ferro iron ore project, in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, that ENRC owns after buying out its joint venture partner Zamin in September 2010. The mine's reserves are estimated at 470.5 million metric tonnes.

ENRC agreed to pay $670 million for full control of the mine. But it has yet to hand over a final $220 million tranche, saying the port license was issued in suspicious circumstances minutes before the deadline for the deal was set to expire.

A subsidiary of Zamin, Ardila Investments N.V., filed to sue ENRC in a British court for failure to pay in June last year. ENRC then counter-sued in December for the repayment of a $65 million loan to Ardila that it says was part of the original sale.

Both sides have continued to hurl accusations at each other ahead of a case management conference relating to the $65 million loan in London scheduled for Friday.

The sale of the Pedra de Ferro project was agreed upon when the price of iron ore was more than double the current $66.30 per tonne.

ENRC was delisted from the London Stock Exchange by its founders in 2013 after being hit by boardroom troubles, corruption investigations and weaker commodity prices. (1 BRL = 0.388503 USD) (Additional reporting By Kirstin Ridley in London and Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle/Hugh Lawson)