Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CARREFOUR SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.468

Yield 1.305 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 95.8 basis points

Over the 1.0 pct August, 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI, BNPP, CACIB, CITI,

CMCIC, ING & UNICREDIT

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1179916017

