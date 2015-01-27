Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Southern Gas Networks plc

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date February 03, 2025

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.334

Yield 2.56 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct UKT

Payment Date February 03, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds, RBC & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1180063056

