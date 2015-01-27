BRUSSELS Jan 27 Greek and Turkish Cypriots should agree to suspend the search for offshore natural gas until they have hammered out a settlement in talks to reunify their divided island, the chief Turkish Cypriot negotiator said on Tuesday.

Ergun Olgun, the Turkish Cypriot negotiator, accused the Greek Cypriot side of using gas exploration as "a pretext to continue with the perpetuation of the status quo in Cyprus".

(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)