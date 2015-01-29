LONDON Jan 29 German bund futures rose sharply
on Thursday, mirroring an earlier move in U.S. Treasuries, after
the Federal Reserve said inflation was running below forecast
and international concerns would influence any future rate
changes.
The statement, read as dovish by investors unsure if the Fed
would raise rates in the middle of this year, sent the price of
10-year Treasuries shooting higher and pulled yields lower.
The price of German bund futures - the euro zone
benchmark - rose 21 ticks to 158.95 when European markets
opened, as the prospect of the world's largest economy lifting
interest rates dimmed.
