** Shares in Portugal's Banco BPI slump 10 percent to 18-month lows on concerns over its operations in Angola.

** BPI reports fourth-quarter results later on Thursday, when analysts expect a net profit of 22.5 million euros, but still a full-year loss of 91 million, according to a Reuters poll.

** The bank has faced pressure over Angola since Europe adopted new rules on exposure to the African country.

** The bank has said its solvency ratio will take a 90-basis-point hit from the new regulatory rules. The change was a consequence of the European Commission excluding Angola from a list of countries where regulatory rules are equivalent to the European Union's.

** "For some time now Angola has been seen as a point of concern for BPI's shares and it is a question that remains on the table... There is some nervousness over earnings to be posted," says Albino Oliveira, analyst at the Fincor brokerage.

** Analysts say BPI faces a tough decision of whether to lose control of its profitable business in Angola and bidding for Portugal's Novo Banco. {ID:nL6N0UF1XE]

** Shares in BPI trade at 0.807 euros, down 6.9 percent, at 1245 GMT. (RM: axel.bugge.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)