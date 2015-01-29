BRIEF-Axel Springer sees more than 500 mln proceeds from Berlin real estate sale
* Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Erste Group Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2025
Coupon 0.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.6650
Spread 6.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date February 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Erste, HSBC, Natixis, RBS & UNI
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1181448561
