Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 65 basis points

Issue price Par

Payment Date February 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Hungarian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

