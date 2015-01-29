Jan 29 Alten SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) versus 1.2 billion euros last year

* Says in Q4, business totaled 357.5 million euros, up to 15.8 percent compared to Q4 2013

* To accelerate its organic growth along the year despite negative "embedded" organic growth