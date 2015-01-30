BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Vedanta Resources Plc :
* CEO Tom Albanese - "looking at capex reductions or deferrals in multiples of hundreds of millions of dollars"
* Konkola Copper Mines number of initiatives in place to stop negative cash flow at konkola copper mines: KCM CEO Steven Din
* Looking at deep restructuring of kcm assets; speaking to Zambia government officials next week to discuss actions
* To hold discussions with current KCM bankers at end of next week on debt repayment profile - conference call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago