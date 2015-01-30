Jan 30 Vedanta Resources Plc :

* CEO Tom Albanese - "looking at capex reductions or deferrals in multiples of hundreds of millions of dollars"

* Konkola Copper Mines number of initiatives in place to stop negative cash flow at konkola copper mines: KCM CEO Steven Din

* Looking at deep restructuring of kcm assets; speaking to Zambia government officials next week to discuss actions

* To hold discussions with current KCM bankers at end of next week on debt repayment profile - conference call