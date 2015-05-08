BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology says change of president
* Says it appoints Li Ke as new president to replace Fu Liquan who resigns from the post due to personal reason
May 8 Nokia Oyj :
* Says has entered into strategic partnerships with HP, Microsoft and Telefonica to create IT infrastructure and workplace environment
* Says invests in IT enterprise infrastructure to foster development of next-generation software and maximize employee productivity Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Li Ke as new president to replace Fu Liquan who resigns from the post due to personal reason
BEIJING, May 3 U.S. government-backed Voice of America (VOA) has suspended its Mandarin-language service chief and four other staff involved in interviewing Guo Wengui, a U.S.-based Chinese businessman wanted by the Chinese government, it said on Wednesday.