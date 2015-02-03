BRIEF-Saudi's Bupa Arabia says Bupa to increase stake to 34.25 pct
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer Price 99.985
Reoffer Yield 0.505 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 67.2bp
Over the OBL #165
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSH Nordbank, JP Morgan & Natixis
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000HSH4XT6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
ATHENS, May 11 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 300 million euros, or 0.7 percent, in April compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.