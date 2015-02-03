Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Heathrow Funding Limited
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 11, 2032
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 98.952
Yield 1.579 pct
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct July, 2028 DBR
Payment Date February 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds & Santander GBM
Ratings A - (S&P) & A - (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1186176571
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)