Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Air Products and Chemicals INC
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.434
Reoffer price 99.434
Yield 1.06 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPM & MIZ
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law US
ISIN XS1117299484
