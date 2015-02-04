European shares slip from 20-month highs, Apple suppliers slip
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date February 11, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.61
Reoffer price 99.61
Yield 2.333 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1186986904
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
ATHENS, May 3 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of six-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.